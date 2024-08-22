Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,719 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

XOM traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.85. 11,747,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,146,547. The company has a market cap of $448.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

