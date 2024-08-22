Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after purchasing an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after purchasing an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.84. 1,359,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.78. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

