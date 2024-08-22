Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.83. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

