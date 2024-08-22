Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 206,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 151,320 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 266.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 406,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295,378 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 1,019,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,080. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

