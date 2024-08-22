Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 362,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 53,733 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 659,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,566. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

