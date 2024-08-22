Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, hitting $227.50. 5,594,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,605. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

