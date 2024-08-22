Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,386. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $254.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

