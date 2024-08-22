Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 587 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.
In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.18 and a 200 day moving average of $103.60. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62.
KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.
KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.
