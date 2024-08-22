Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 371 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.45. 662,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

