Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $3,513,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.7% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

