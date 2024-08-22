Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 556 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MMC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.31. 785,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.