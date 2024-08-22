68,599 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

XOM stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,747,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146,547. The company has a market capitalization of $448.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average of $113.67. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

