Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.290-5.320 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,024,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $283,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

