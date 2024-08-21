Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.290-5.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.29-5.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.22.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,024,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,700. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,887,868 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

