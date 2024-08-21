zkSync (ZK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.99 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One zkSync token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, zkSync has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. zkSync has a market cap of $412.23 million and $33.99 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About zkSync

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.11296799 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $43,601,393.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire zkSync should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

