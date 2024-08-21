ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01, Zacks reports. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

ZIM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 3,281,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZIM shares. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

