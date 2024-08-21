Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on IN8bio, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IN8bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for IN8bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for IN8bio’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

INAB stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IN8bio stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,179 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.25% of IN8bio worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

