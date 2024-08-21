Youdao (DAO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter.

Youdao Stock Performance

Youdao stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Youdao has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.04.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

