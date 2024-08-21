Xerox Holdings Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Xerox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Xerox’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xerox’s FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

XRX opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,937,000 after buying an additional 190,034 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 191,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Xerox by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 132,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the first quarter valued at $8,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

