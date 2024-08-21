Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40), Yahoo Finance reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS.
Workhorse Group Trading Down 4.3 %
WKHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 124,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,534. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $16.60.
