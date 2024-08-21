Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.40), Yahoo Finance reports. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 138.20% and a negative net margin of 1,005.23%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 4.3 %

WKHS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 124,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,534. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

