Woodward, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Woodward has increased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Woodward to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.