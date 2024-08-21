Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.80 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.
Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
WINT stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55.
Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile
