Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.80 EPS

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.11) by ($12.80), Zacks reports.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

WINT stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

