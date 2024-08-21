William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 28.51% and a positive return on equity of 515.14%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.5 %

CLBT opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.