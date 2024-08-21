William Blair Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $2.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.05 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $260.60 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. William Allan Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.