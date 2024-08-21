Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of SBI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

