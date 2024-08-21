Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE WIA opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $8.31.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

