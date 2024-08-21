Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

WFC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.15. 12,515,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,057,482. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.