Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $145.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $350.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $137.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,551,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $11,800,439 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

