Weibo (WB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Weibo to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WB opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. Weibo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

