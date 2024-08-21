Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Up to $458.55

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $458.55, but opened at $474.99. Watsco shares last traded at $475.00, with a volume of 1,200 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $462.48 and its 200 day moving average is $436.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.58.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
