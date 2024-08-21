Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Increased by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waste Connections by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,427,000 after buying an additional 1,320,933 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after buying an additional 809,914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after buying an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,715,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,641,000 after acquiring an additional 509,929 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $401,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.28.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.55. 167,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,315. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $183.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

