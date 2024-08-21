Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.53 million and $1.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00038552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,174,805 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.