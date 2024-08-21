Vornado Realty Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VNO opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,268,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

