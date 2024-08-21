Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Head to Head Survey

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) and Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vizsla Silver has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Vizsla Silver’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $81.18 million 0.48 -$16.02 million ($0.21) -2.06 Vizsla Silver N/A N/A -$11.81 million ($0.05) -38.80

Profitability

Vizsla Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Resource. Vizsla Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gold Resource and Vizsla Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -22.30% -19.21% -10.17% Vizsla Silver N/A -6.60% -6.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gold Resource and Vizsla Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vizsla Silver 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gold Resource currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 303.97%. Vizsla Silver has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 123.37%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Vizsla Silver.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Vizsla Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vizsla Silver beats Gold Resource on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp. and changed its name to Vizsla Silver Corp. in February 2021. Vizsla Silver Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.