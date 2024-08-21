Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Down 3.3%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.40. 501,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,492,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $913.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 105.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 395,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 57.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 88.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 183.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 209,828 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

