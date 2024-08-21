Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTLE. KeyCorp lowered Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,373.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 541,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 481,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,227,000 after acquiring an additional 282,574 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,443,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,306,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

