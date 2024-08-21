Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 22nd

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 21.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 600,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,873. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.00.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 330.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

