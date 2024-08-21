Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $49.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $52.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Victory Capital by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,746 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Victory Capital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,025 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

