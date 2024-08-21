Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $799,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

VRSK traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.69. 589,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,409. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $287.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.