Veracity Capital LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,969. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $20.24.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

