Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.12. 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.60. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

