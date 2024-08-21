Veracity Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
VTV traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
