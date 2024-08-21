Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,740 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costamare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the second quarter worth $1,999,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 53.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 253,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.38. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Costamare Company Profile

