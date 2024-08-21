Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,635. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

