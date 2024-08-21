Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.67. 128,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,487. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

