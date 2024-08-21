Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VB stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.61. 483,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,193. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

