Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.74

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.74 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 31668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,798,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,536,000 after buying an additional 316,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,496 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 972,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 887,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

