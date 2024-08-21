Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lowered its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $52,326.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,675.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,706. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

