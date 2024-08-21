UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.46 billion and $2.40 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00009957 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00108140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,681,715 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,685,360.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.8764991 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $2,632,915.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

