Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading Down 25.7%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. 1,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Universal Robina Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Universal Robina Company Profile

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through Branded Consumer Foods, and Agro-Industrial and Commodity Food Products segments. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, and pasta, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

